Ann Kelleher becomes first Irish person to be named Intel executive VP

Dr Ann Kelleher is GM of technology development at Intel, having previously served in many manufacturing leadership roles since she joined the company in 1996.

Irishwoman Dr Ann Kelleher has been named as executive vice-president at Intel.

Her appointment to the role was announced by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger yesterday (15 November) and marks the first time an Irish person has held the job.

In a tweet, Gelsinger said Kelleher’s promotion was “well-deserved with her many contributions” to the company. Kelleher is also general manager of Intel’s technology development team, after being appointed to that role last year by former Intel CEO Bob Swan during a company reshuffle.

Gelsinger acknowledged that she had overhauled the company’s tech development organisation over the past year. In that role, Kelleher has been responsible for the research, development and deployment of Intel’s next-generation silicon logic, packaging and test technologies.

Thrilled to share that Dr. Ann Kelleher is now @Intel executive vice president. So well-deserved with her many contributions including the turnaround of our Tech Dev organization this past year. https://t.co/dosGNCs0qC — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) November 15, 2021

Prior to taking on her current role within the tech development team, Kelleher oversaw the company’s manufacturing operations. As general manager of manufacturing and operations, she was responsible for the company’s global output.

The engineer from Macroom in Co Cork, who is now based in the US, initially joined Intel in 1996 as a process engineer. She has a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and a PhD in electrical engineering, all from University College Cork.

Kelleher rose quickly through the company ranks, going on to manage technology transfers and factory ramp-ups in a variety of positions spanning 200mm and 300mm chip technologies. She then moved into manufacturing leadership, becoming factory manager of the Fab 24 facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Kelleher has also held several international leadership roles in manufacturing at Intel. She was the site manager of the company’s Fab 11X fabrication facility in New Mexico and plant manager of Intel’s Fab 12 facility in Arizona. She then became general manager of the Fab Sort Manufacturing organisation where she was responsible for all aspects of Intel’s high-volume silicon manufacturing.

She was the first Irish woman to be named vice-president at Intel.

