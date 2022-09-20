Intel appoints its first Ireland-based fellow

Eddie Lawler, who has worked with Intel for nearly 30 years, will become a fellow in its manufacturing, supply chain and operations organisation.

Eddie Lawler has been appointed a fellow at Intel, becoming the first ever person based in Ireland to hold the title.

Intel fellows represent the highest level of leadership and technical expertise within the company, and are selected based on their contributions to the business and the industry.

Lawler has worked with Intel for almost 30 years, during which time he received two Intel achievement awards.

He will now become a fellow in the company’s manufacturing, supply chain and operations organisation, where he will hold the role of chief technologist in foundry product integration engineering.

In this position, he will support Intel’s foundry services business and help to create opportunities in the sector in the coming years.

Lawler is a native of Co Kilkenny and now lives in Ashbourne, Co Meath, with his family.

He joined Intel in 1996, having graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering. While working at Intel, he also completed a master’s at Maynooth University.

Lawler first joined the Wet Etch area as part of the Fab 14 process start-up team at Intel. In 2000, he joined the company’s product engineering division and has been a leader in this space over the past two decades.

Although currently based in Ireland, Lawler spent several years on assignment in the US with engineering roles in Oregon, California and New Mexico.

As Intel invests in semiconductor manufacturing across Europe, it has recently made several promotions in Ireland.

Earlier this year, it appointed two of its Ireland-based managers to VP roles within the business. The promotions of Eamonn McGovern and Seán O’Sullivan brought the number of Irish and Ireland-based VPs at Intel to 11.

Last year, Ireland-based Neil Philip was named VP for its manufacturing, supply chain and operations group. Meanwhile Ann Kelleher became the first Irish person to hold the role of Intel executive VP.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.