Intel fined nearly $950m in patent trial, with more cases on the way

Intel has lost multiple patent lawsuits and appeals against VLSI, which has more US trails pending against the chipmaker in the coming years.

Lawsuits are taking their toll on Intel, as the tech giant has been forced to pay nearly $950m in a patent infringement case.

VLSI Technology, a patent holding company affiliated with Softbank’s Fortress Investment Group, was awarded $948.8m this week in a patent claim against Intel.

A federal jury in Texas agreed with VLSI’s claim that Intel’s Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated the company’s patent covering data processing improvements, Reuters reports.

An Intel spokesperson told Reuters that the company plans to appeal the verdict, adding that the case is “one example of many that shows the US patent system is in urgent need of reform”.

Multiple lawsuits and appeals

Intel has faced multiple patent lawsuits from VLSI in recent years with mixed results. In March 2021, Intel was ordered to pay $2.18bn to VLSI over different chip patents. This case also took place in Texas and is currently being appealed by Intel.

VLSI lost a patent trial against Intel the following month, in which the patent holding company was seeking payment of up to $3.1bn.

During the latest trial, a VLSI attorney said that Intel’s chips cause “millions and millions of infringements per second”, Reuters reports.

Intel has previously accused the Fortress Investment Group of hoarding patents in order to hit companies with multiple lawsuits. The chipmaker filed an antitrust lawsuit against Fortress in 2019.

In this lawsuit, Intel said Fortress and the companies it controls have filed patent lawsuits against nearly every Intel processor made since 2011. The 2019 lawsuit also claimed that Fortress had acquired control of more than 1000 US technology patents.

Apple was also involved in this case against Fortress and associated companies, but withdrew its antitrust action in 2021, FossPatents reported.

Intel was unsuccessful in this antitrust lawsuit in 2021 and also failed to revive the case this year. This month, A US appeals court said there was no evidence that the investment group’s conduct had anticompetitive effects, Reuters reports.

Intel has also had its share of legal issues against the EU in the past. The chipmaker was fined $1bn by the European Commission in 2009 for “abuse of a dominant market position”, with the Commission saying the chipmaker had engaged in anti-competitive practices.

The tech giant successfully appealed this fine in January, when the EU General Court claimed the analysis carried out by the Commission was “incomplete”.

In November 2021, however, the General Court had upheld a €2.42bn antitrust fine given to Google in 2017 by the European Commission following what it found was a breach of competition laws.

More trails to come

While Intel plans to appeal multiple verdicts that VLSI won, there is also a wave of pending trials set to take place in the coming years.

In the US, there are VLSI patent cases pending against Intel in California and Delaware. Reuters reports that the California trial is set to begin in 2024.

VLSI’s patent claims against Intel extend beyond the US. In 2021, Bloomberg reported that cases were also planned between the two companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China.

As Intel continues to face multiple patent trials and appeals, there are recent reports by Bloomberg that the company plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide amid a drop in PC sales. The chipmaker employs roughly 4,900 people in Ireland.

