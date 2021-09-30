Intel Ireland appoints three new factory managers to lead expansion plans

Intel’s Kildare expansion plans means it now needs three factory managers Neil Philip, Joe Bolger and Joe English, where it used to have one.

Intel Ireland has announced its appointment of three new factory managers who will be instrumental in leading the tech company’s planned expansion at its Co Kildare manufacturing facility.

All three appointees, Neil Philip, Joe Bolger and Joe English have previously worked as branch managers at Intel’s Fab 24 Irish manufacturing facility.

In their new roles, the three men will share responsibility for the existing operations, as well as Intel’s future manufacturing capacity that is currently under development in Ireland.

The latest round of appointments follow last year’s announcement that the company had named Ann-Marie Holmes as co-general manager of Intel’s worldwide semiconductor manufacturing. Holmes assumed the role in addition to her responsibilities as a vice president of the firm’s manufacturing, supply chain and operations group. She had previously been factory manager at the Fab 24 Kildare manufacturing site.

Due to the Californian multinational’s ambitious expansion plans, there will now be three factory managers at its Kildare facility.

Intel hit headlines recently when its CEO Pat Gelsinger earmarked its Kildare facility as a possible key location for its plans to establish a committed foundry capacity in Ireland to support its automotive customers in Europe. Since first coming into operation in 2004, the Fab 24 facility in Kildare has become a key production location for Intel’s products.

As part of the plan to grow its manufacturing operations, construction activity began on Intel’s Kildare site in 2019. In March 2021 Intel said that $7bn dollars had been invested in the multi-year construction project so far. On completion, the project will create around 1,600 full time roles to be based at onsite.

Today, more than 4,900 people work for Intel in Ireland with the company’s total investment standing at roughly $22bn, the largest private investment in the history of the Irish state. Each year Intel contributes around €1.08bn to the Irish economy.

