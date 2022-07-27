Intel promotes two Irish leaders to vice-president roles

The promotions of Eamonn McGovern and Seán O’Sullivan bring the total number of Irish or Ireland-based VPs at Intel to 11.

Intel has appointed two of its managers based in Ireland to the role of vice-president.

With the promotions of Eamonn McGovern and Seán O’Sullivan, it brings the total number of Irish or Ireland-based individuals who hold vice-president positions at Intel to 11.

McGovern leads the manufacturing quality and reliability team and is based at Intel’s Leixlip campus in Co Kildare. Manufacturing quality and reliability is a large, cross-functional organisation with teams across Intel’s Asia, Europe, Israel, Costa Rica and US manufacturing sites.

After working with Fujitsu Microelectronics in a high-volume assembly and test operation, McGovern joined Intel in 1991 at the start of the company’s Fab 10 project.

Since then, he has held roles across product engineering, integration, quality and reliability in wafer fabrication, supply chain quality management, customer quality support and boards assembly. He also completed multiple assignments across US states and in the UK.

The Athboy native studied mechanical engineering at Dundalk Institute of Technology and now lives in Kilbride, Co Meath.

O’Sullivan joined Intel in 1997 and is currently the global head of corporate strategic procurement within Intel’s manufacturing, supply chain and operations organisation.

He leads a global team of supply chain professionals in indirect sourcing and procurement. The team helps deliver strategic sourcing capabilities for Intel in categories such as IT, sales and marketing, consulting, third-party logistics, transportation, employee benefits, and travel.

Based in Ireland, O’Sullivan is the first non-US person at Intel to lead this organisation.

Prior to this role, he was based in the US state of Arizona and held various senior director positions, establishing a global sourcing centre of excellence and leading the IT and sales and marketing strategic sourcing functions.

A Kerry native, O’Sullivan grew up in Celbridge, Co Kildare, and holds degrees in business and IT from Dublin City University and Maynooth University.

McGovern and O’Sullivan join a growing list of Irish professionals climbing the corporate ladder at the chipmaking giant.

In December last year, Intel appointed Ireland-based Neil Philip to the role of vice-president in its manufacturing, supply chain and operations group.

A month prior, Irishwoman Dr Ann Kelleher was named executive vice-president at Intel – the first time an Irish person has held the job. Based in the US, Kelleher is also general manager of Intel’s technology development team.

Intel is currently making a major investment in semiconductor manufacturing across Europe, with an initial €33bn going to Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Spain.

