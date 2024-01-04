Intel spins out a new generative AI company

Articul8 was created with intellectual property and technology developed by Intel and will offer a full-stack generative AI software platform.

As generative AI becomes increasingly embedded in business strategies and C-suite conversations, tech giant Intel is spinning out a new company to help companies in this space.

Together with global investment company DigitalBridge, Intel announced the formation of Articul8, an independent spin-out offering companies a full-stack, vertically optimised generative artificial intelligence software platform.

Intel said the platform will use AI to keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment.

The company was created with intellectual property and technology developed by Intel. The tech giant will remain strategically aligned with the company and collaborate on driving generative AI adoption.

Arun Subramaniyan, former vice-president and general manager in Intel’s data centre and AI group, is CEO of Articul8.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: “With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade genAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners.”

DigitalBridge Ventures led the investment of Articul8. Other investors include Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital and GiantLeap Capital.

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, said the new spin-out has built “a scalable and easy-to-deploy” generative AI software platform. “We see genAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth,” he said.

Intel has been steadily pumping investment into generative AI ventures in the last year as the technology has exploded into the mainstream. In August 2023, Big Blue was one of several major tech players to invest in AI start-up Hugging Face. It also backed AI21 Labs, an Israeli generative AI start-up co-founded by Amnon Shashua, who previously founded Intel’s self-driving car unit Mobileye.

