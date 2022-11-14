Intercom to cut 39 jobs in Ireland as it reduces global headcount by 13pc

Intercom is planning to reduce its Irish headcount by 5pc, just months after it made another staff reduction due to slow growth.

Intercom has today (14 November) announced that it is reducing its global workforce by 13pc, becoming one of many tech companies to do so in the past few weeks and months.

The Irish-founded software company said that 39 employees in Ireland would be at risk of being made redundant due to these cuts. Overall, 124 staff members will leave the company globally.

Intercom also said that it would be relocating 14 roles from the US to Dublin as part of its restructuring plans. While the global headcount will be reduced by 13pc, Intercom’s Irish staff numbers will be reduced by 5pc.

“We still remain fully committed to Ireland and it will remain our hub of innovation,” the company said in a statement.

In September, Intercom said it would reduce its global workforce by less than 5pc due to slower growth than normal. Those cuts affected 49 people across HR and marketing, including 23 in Ireland.

However, today’s announcement said the new cuts will affect all departments and geographies.

Intercom was founded in 2011 by Irishmen Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciarán Lee and David Barrett. It has strong Irish links with a substantial operation in Dublin. Its global headquarters is in San Francisco, California.

The job cuts come shortly after the announced return of Eoghan McCabe as CEO.

McCabe recently took the reins from Karen Peacock who was appointed CEO in 2020 following McCabe’s decision to step down after a decade at the helm of Intercom.

Intercom is the latest company to announce widespread layoffs impacting Irish workers.

Since the beginning of November alone, Stripe, Twitter and Meta all announced cuts to their global workforces.

Stripe announced it was laying off 14pc of its staff, while Meta said it was cutting 11,000 employees globally. Meanwhile, soon after Elon Musk became the head of Twitter, approximately 50pc of its staff was laid off around the world.

