The iPhone 16 launches as Apple enters the generative AI era

Apple revealed a host of AI-powered upgrades for its latest products, including Airpods that can be used as hearing aids, smartwatches that can detect sleep apnea and some major changes for its flagship product, the iPhone.

Apple has finally made a major push into generative AI with the release of its first smartphone designed around this technology – the iPhone 16.

The tech giant unveiled the latest smartphone at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, which includes the iPhone 16 lineup, new Airpods, new smartwatches and updates on Apple Intelligence – the company’s generative AI offering.

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding this event, as Apple teased its move into generative AI technology at its Worldwide Developers Conference event earlier this year. The iPhone maker has been slower than the competition when it comes to embracing this technology.

Meanwhile, the iPhone has been losing its dominance recently, as the last few years have seen only minor improvements to the flagship product and its design. Time will tell if the new model will be enough to give the iPhone back its crown.

The iPhone 16

The new iPhone definitely aims to look like a reinvention of the original design, with dramatic new colours on offer of pink, teal and ultramarine.

Apple says the model’s A18 chip has jumped two generations to be able to utilise the power of large language models, sporting a GPU that is 40pc faster and 35pc more efficient than the previous A16 chip. The company said this iPhone can deliver better quality for gaming and ensure Apple Intelligence runs efficiently on the device.

The camera received some major upgrades with a focused Camera Control button on the side, letting users quickly launch the camera, take a photo, start video recordings and control the camera.

The iPhone 16 has also been given a customisable Action button, letting users easily access a variety of functions with single clicks. For example, users can quickly open apps such as the camera or torch and customise the button so it opens one feature during the day and another during the night. The action button can also be used with various apps to perform different functions, such as unlocking or locking your car when on a specific app.

But the key upgrade for the iPhone 16 is its ability to access AI technology – Apple Intelligence. Forrester VP principal analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee said the stamp of AI is “all over the new iPhone”.

“Designed ‘ground up’ for Apple Intelligence, using the power of generative models to supercharge experiences,” Chatterjee said. “AI is at the core of the new iPhone experience.”

The iPhone 16 models will be available for pre-order in Ireland on 13 September and have a starting cost of €979.

Apple Intelligence

The key reveal from earlier this year – and the main hype surrounding the new iPhone launch – is Apple Intelligence. The is Apple’s “personal intelligence system” that will be available for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

Apple said this system will be able to understand and create language and images, take actions across various apps and can be used to simplify everyday tasks. The features that are being showcased from Apple Intelligence are broad, as Apple intends to bring this AI offering across many of its apps.

One example of how AI is being integrated is ‘visual intelligence’, which will let people use the camera control feature to quickly learn about objects and places through their camera. Once a user highlights a location, AI will bring back relevant results to the user such as the ratings of a restaurant, the breed of a dog, marking an event for a calendar and more.

Forrester VP principal analyst Thomas Husson said the key question for this lineup was “the extent to which Apple would integrate its new Apple Intelligence feature into its new iPhone 16”.

“I don’t think Siri is a new interface that will change how we interact with the world around us – yet,” Husson said. “However, there are clear signs that Siri is finally moving into becoming more of a digital agent leveraging on-device information and personal context to deliver new multimodal experiences and take actions on the user’s behalf.

“The new visual intelligence feature is a glimpse into the future when smartphones will scan the world around us.”

EU users will struggle to see all of the benefits of Apple Intelligence however. Earlier this year, the tech giant shared plans to postpone the release of several upcoming features until 2025 and claimed the EU’s Digital Markets Act would force it to compromise in terms of data security and privacy.

Hearing aid Airpods?

Apple also revealed multiple Airpods with enhanced capabilities, including more advanced noise cancellation features powered by machine learning.

But one of the most exciting features announced comes with the Airpods Pro 2, which Apple is offering as an improvised hearing aid for its users. Apple says these Airpods can be used to test their ears for any hearing loss and can then be used as a “clinical-grade hearing aid”, boosting certain frequencies to improve the hearing function in anyone with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Apple said this function can be used in both the real world and for the device itself, as it will automatically apply a user’s hearing profile to music, movies, games and phone calls across their Apple devices.

The Apple Watch 10

Apple also revealed its latest smartwatch offerings, including the Series 10 which is thinner and sports a bigger display than its predecessors.

The tech giant says the Watch 10 is its most comfortable smartwatch yet and comes with the most advanced display, faster charging, water depth functions and new health insights powered by AI.

While the Airpods’ key focus is on hearing loss, the smartwatch is being used to tackle sleep apnea, a potentially serious condition that is undiagnosed for many people worldwide. Apple says the Watch 10 can be used to detect interruptions in normal respiratory patterns when a user sleeps – a sign of sleep apnea.

This feature is designed to let users track their breathing data over a period of time to learn more about their sleeping patterns and spot potentially undiagnosed sleep apnea.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available for pre-order in Ireland and has a starting cost of €449. It will be available from 20 September.

