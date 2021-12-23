Biopharma company Ipsen to invest €27m in Dublin manufacturing site

This builds on a recent €25m expansion in Dublin and brings the French biopharma company’s total investment in Ireland this year to more than €50m.

Biopharmaceutical company Ipsen has today (23 December) announced plans to invest €27m in its Dublin manufacturing site to facilitate a major upgrade.

The French-listed company aims to use the newly expanded facility to scale production of medical treatments for patients with rare and life-limiting conditions.

Ipsen has been based in Blanchardstown in Dublin for more than 30 years and currently employs 165 people at this site.

Earlier this year, the company revealed plans to invest €25m in its Irish operation to increase production of medical treatments. Manufacturing has recently begun at its upgraded facility, which was refitted with new, more efficient equipment in an effort to speed up the production process.

Ipsen aims to significantly increase production of the active ingredient in one of its treatments for a rare cancer in 2022.

Tim Shanahan, head of site in Dublin for Ipsen Ireland, said that the company’s cumulative investment of €52m over the past year in its Irish manufacturing site will enable the team to “significantly scale its production of vital and innovative treatments” going into 2022.

“The Irish market plays a significant part in Ipsen’s international network and we are committed to continued improvement and growth of our activity here, with the constant goal of delivering better treatment for patients who deserve better care and quality of life,” added Shanahan.

Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in around 115 countries worldwide. The company has a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries and had total sales of more than €2.5bn in 2020.

As well as its Irish R&D and manufacturing hub in Dublin, the company has biotech and life science hubs in France, the UK and China. It has 5,700 employees across the world.

Liza O’Brien, Ipsen’s HR director in Ireland, recently spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about working in biopharma and how the public’s perception of the industry has changed since the pandemic.

