New deal to boost green hydrogen supply between Ireland and Europe

Signed between green energy company EIH2 and the ports of Amsterdam and Cork, the deal will create a supply chain for green hydrogen between Ireland and Europe.

A new partnership will see the establishment of a supply chain for green hydrogen between Ireland and the rest of Europe via the port of Amsterdam.

Irish green energy company EIH2 signed a deal with the ports of Cork and Amsterdam yesterday (13 September), which will enable Ireland to maximise its use of offshore wind as a source of energy by providing an alternative route to market for such renewable electricity.

EIH2 said that the partnership provides Ireland with the necessary route to market to become a net exporter of energy over time. It noted that the Irish Government identified an additional 2GW of offshore wind to be used for green hydrogen production earlier this year.

Pearse Flynn, founder of EIH2, said that his company’s goal is to help Ireland and Europe achieve their ambitious energy targets – especially with green hydrogen, which gained even more importance after the recent RePowerEU plan by the European Commission.

“This partnership is the beginning of a supply chain for green hydrogen from Ireland where there is a lot of wind but not a lot of hydrogen demand to Europe where the situation is reversed,” the Cork-native businessman said.

The deal was signed at an event in Cork as part of a major offshore wind mission organised by the Dutch embassy in Ireland between 11 and 14 September. The mission aims to increase collaboration on energy transition between Ireland and the Netherlands.

“We see significant opportunities for Cork harbour to become a hub for renewable energy, which will benefit the environment, local businesses and create employment in the region,” said Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer of the Port of Cork company.

Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen, a director of the Port of Amsterdam, said that the company’s priorities are to make green hydrogen available to the large industrial clusters in the greater Amsterdam area as well as to serve as a gateway to regions with high potential demand in Germany.

“The developments in the south of Ireland and the technical proficiency of Irish parties mean the country will be well positioned for the future export of this new energy source. The port of Amsterdam will offer a route to market for Irish green hydrogen, both in our port itself, and in the rest of Europe.”

EIH2 pitches itself as Ireland’s first green hydrogen company. Its chief operations officer Catherine Sheridan was recognised as one of the top women globally in hydrogen in May, making it into the ‘Women in Hydrogen 50’ list by Hydrogen Economist.

