Microsoft awarded by IDA for ‘significant’ contributions to Ireland

Previous recipients of the IDA Special Recognition Award include Pfizer, Apple and Google.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and IDA Ireland have presented Microsoft with an award recognising the tech company’s “significant contribution to the Irish economy”.

The Special Recognition Award is presented to companies which have had a major effect on the Irish economy and society. The award also celebrates multinational businesses’ attraction to Ireland, inviting significant foreign direct investment and global talent. Previous recipients of the award include Pfizer, Apple and Google.

Today’s (3 March) award to Microsoft coincides with the company’s 40th year in Ireland and 50th year since being established in 1975. The Taoiseach, who presented the award to Microsoft’s vice-chair and president Brad Smith, said that Microsoft’s long presence in Ireland is “testament to the value proposition that Ireland offers companies looking to internationalise their business”.

“Microsoft’s decision to choose Ireland as a location from which to expand its operations has contributed immensely to the vibrant and innovative tech ecosystem that has evolved here over the past four decades, not to mention its economic and social impact.”

While Smith said that Microsoft’s Irish operations “continues to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and transformation across the EU”. Dublin has become a major European hub for the tech giant, where it employs more than 4,000 people and provides software development, engineering, data centres, finance, operations and sales and marketing services for the EMEA region.

“For four decades, Microsoft has shared a special relationship with the people and Government of Ireland,” Smith added.

Last November, the company announced a new strategic investment in its Irish operations, creating 550 new Irish-based engineering and R&D roles that will be involved in pioneering the development of new AI technologies.

“Our Special Recognition Award celebrates the substantial contributions our client companies make to the Irish economy and to the people of Ireland,” said Michael Lohan, the CEO of IDA Ireland.

“Foreign direct investment continues to be a substantive driver of the Irish economy. Many of our client companies have demonstrated longevity, resilience and continued commitment, by creating jobs and delivering real economic impact, both nationally and regionally. Microsoft is one such company and is a very deserving winner of our Special Recognition Award 2025.

“IDA Ireland and Microsoft have built a longstanding, trusted partnership over four decades of expansion and growth in Ireland and I look forward to our continued partnership throughout the next decades as the company continues to develop the next wave of AI-powered software and technology.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.