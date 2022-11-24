Ireland ranked lowest in Europe for renewable energy readiness

The Energy Transition Readiness Index 2022 has ranked Ireland at joint last while Finland topped the list.

Ireland has been ranked joint lowest of 13 European countries in its readiness to make a renewable energy transition.

The Energy Transition Readiness Index 2022 ranked countries in Europe on a scale of 1 to 5 based on how ready their energy markets are ready to transition to net zero carbon emissions.

While Finland bagged the top spot with a full score of 5, Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands all got a score of 4. Meanwhile, Ireland dropped one score from last year and tied with Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

According to the independent report from the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), a score of 4 and above means that the country has effective energy transition policies which encourage technological innovation and market access

Lower ranking countries, on the other hand, present barriers to investment through existing policies and rules which are complex and slow to evolve.

“Despite impressive progress from a number of European countries, warm words from many Governments around Europe are not being matched by action when it comes to preparing for the energy transition,” said REA chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska.

“We now need to see significant action to remove the barriers facing our industry. Proper long-term planning, prioritising and accelerating market reforms, and urgently addressing current investment barriers – all are desperately needed to help put us on the right path.”

Why so low?

Ireland’s low performance in the ranking has been attributed to two primary causes.

The first is the country’s failure to allow low or zero-carbon projects to connect to the national grid. The report highlights that this factor is delaying Ireland’s transition to renewable energy, noting that the situation is “becoming increasingly critical”.

Electric vehicles is another area in which Ireland is lagging compared to its European counterparts. The report noted that EVs accounted for 5pc of all newly registered vehicles in Ireland in 2021, compared to 12pc in the UK, 20pc in the Netherlands and 65pc in Norway.

Ireland received the lowest score of any country when it came it EV charging infrastructure – tying with Poland – the rollout of which has been described as “slow” and “limited”.

With approximately 1,900 charging points installed across Ireland at present, the report notes that there’s a long way to go. The EU expects 3m public chargers to be needed to meet the 30m EVs on the road target by 2030.

According to the report, Ireland needs to install 100,000 chargers within the next eight years to meet that target.

“As a global power management company, we know that businesses around the world are embracing the opportunities presented by net zero and accordingly, they are investing in renewable energy technologies,” said Phil Kane, country manager of Eaton Ireland, which co-sponsored the report.

“Yet, in Ireland, this palpable enthusiasm must now be matched with practical policy solutions – such as allowing zero-carbon, energy efficient assets to connect to our national grid, without delay.

“This is especially true in the case of EV charging where it is imperative that both industry and Government works collaboratively to create a robust regulatory framework, that will unlock much-needed investment and boost consumer confidence in green mobility.”

Despite the latest report, Ireland is on a good standing when compared with the rest of the world. An EY report published today ranked Ireland 13th out of the world’s top 40 markets on the ‘attractiveness’ of their renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities.

“When adjusted for GDP, Ireland punches far above its weight, climbing the rankings to 6th place – reflecting that we are very attractive for renewable energy development for the scale of our marketplace,” said Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at EY Ireland.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced renewable energy contracts that are expected to contribute up to 30pc of Ireland’s corporate power purchase agreement by 2030. It also aims to power its data centres in Ireland with 100pc renewable energy by 2025.

