ISH Group acquires human resources platform HRLocker

Crystel Robbins Rynne will take over from Adam Coleman as leader of the HR software firm.

UK-based private equity firm Invincible Software Holdings (ISH) has today (2 December) announced the acquisition of Irish people management company HRLocker for an undisclosed amount.

HRLocker, which is based in Lahinch, Co Clare, was founded in 2013 and works to provide SMEs with a range of HR software services, across the UK and Ireland. In working with the ISH Group, the platform will have access to more resources, a wider overseas market and opportunities for integration with other ISH portfolio companies.

The group has said that its acquisition of the B2B HR platform is the next phase in its development plans and that there will be a key focus on further customer engagement and feature expansion. As part of this transition, the CEO of HRLocker and its founder, Adam Coleman, will step aside and current chief operating officer Crystel Robbins Rynne will lead the company.

Adam Reynolds, co-founder and managing partner at ISH, welcomed the HRLocker team to the company. “HRLocker’s commitment to supporting SMEs and its robust HRIS platform make it an excellent addition to our portfolio.

“With Crystel stepping into the CEO role, we’re confident in HRLocker’s continued success and in our shared vision for empowering businesses to attract, manage and develop their talent.”

Incoming CEO Rynne also expressed her excitement about the acquisition. “This new chapter with ISH will enable us to scale faster and reach even more customers. We’re excited to enhance our offerings, leveraging ISH’s resources and expertise to deepen our impact across the HR tech landscape.”

Rynne recently spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the proliferation of AI in the modern workplace, its transformative potential and how communication, education and transparency are key to securing employee trust in the adoption of AI technologies.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.