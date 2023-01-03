Jenny Darmody appointed as editor of Silicon Republic

Silicon Republic’s founders are delighted to announce that Jenny Darmody will become the new editor of Silicon Republic, Europe’s leading technology and innovation news service, with effect from January 2023.

Jenny Darmody steps up from her current role as deputy editor to take on the new position, replacing current editor Elaine Burke, who steps down from the role this month after 11 successful years with the company.

Darmody became the deputy editor of Silicon Republic in 2020, having previously served as the Careers editor.

Like her predecessor, she rose through the editorial ranks quickly from her start as a Careers journalist in 2016. She graduated from Dublin City University with a degree in journalism in 2013 and has forged a stellar career as a writer, editor and content strategist ever since.

“We feel very privileged to have had such a natural successor to the editor role in Jenny,” said Ann O’Dea, Silicon Republic co-founder and CEO.

“A brilliant journalist and meticulous editor, she is hugely admired and respected by the entire Silicon Republic team, and we cannot wait to see where she takes our much-loved editorial brand from here.”

“Jenny takes over at the helm of Silicon Republic at a time when continuous digital and scientific transformation is reshaping society, work, the environment and the economy,” said Darren Mc Auliffe, co-founder and publisher of Silicon Republic.

“In Jenny, Silicon Republic has an outstanding editor whose deep sectoral knowledge combined with a passion for reporting and communicating will only enhance our mission to remain the go-to source for those who work in, and through, science and technology.”

“We also want to take the opportunity to thank the fabulous Elaine Burke, who has led Silicon Republic from strength to strength over recent years, as a journalist, as managing editor, and ultimately as editor,” said O’Dea.

“It has been an honour to see her phenomenal progress over the past 11 years and we know she will continue to have huge success in all her future endeavours.”

“It has indeed been a tremendous honour to work with Elaine, a gifted writer, journalist and editor whose passion, intelligence and wit has graced Silicon Republic’s pages for over a decade,” added Mc Auliffe. “I am certain that the next chapter in Elaine’s book will be every bit as riveting. She leaves with all our gratitude and admiration.”

Having served alongside Burke as deputy editor since 2020, Darmody has become a familiar face on TV, and voice on radio. The entire team at Silicon Republic is excited to see where her great intellect and vision will take the news brand in coming years.

“I’m deeply honoured and excited to take up the role of editor. I’m also grateful for the amazing work Elaine has done in bringing Silicon Republic this far on its journey,” said Darmody.

“I am extremely passionate about the brand’s values and I’m looking forward to leading our amazing team of journalists through this next chapter, informing our readers of the most important developments in the world of science and technology.”

