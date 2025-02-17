John O’Beirne named chair of Irish fintech association

The Square International chief executive will take over from Fexco’s Ruth McCarthy.

John O’Beirne, the CEO and executive director of payments platform Square International, has today (17 February) been named as the new chair of the Fintech and Payments Association of Ireland (FPAI). O’Beirne will be taking over from Fexco’s Ruth McCarthy, who was appointed in 2022.

The FPAI, which was established in 2015, is Ireland’s representative body for the fintech sector. Working across the full spectrum of Irish fintech, from start-ups and scaling firms, to domestic and multinational organisations, it aims to create an environment that appeals to both indigenous and multinational companies.

O’Beirne graduated from Trinity College Dublin, has postgraduate degrees from University College Dublin and is a board member and director of the Dublin Chamber. He has had experience working for the financial services sector across Ireland, the UK and wider Europe, having been the CEO of Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank.

His tenure will likely be moulded by AI advancements, as they reshape the finance industry.

Commenting on his new role, O’Beirne said the “FPAI will promote ongoing dialogue between stakeholders to ensure Ireland is well-positioned to harness the benefits these advancements offer. We will also be working closely with members on regulatory priorities as the industry navigates the evolving landscape.

“Collaboration has always been at the heart of FPAI’s mission and we will focus on further strengthening connections between fintechs, technology companies and banks, and identifying opportunities for shared growth. I look forward to working with the new FPAI Council on this ambition.”

In late 2024, Silicon Republic’s Ann O’Dea spoke with O’Beirne for The Leader’s Room podcast, where he discussed his approach to leadership at Square and how technology can remove complexity allowing leaders to focus on developing their business.

