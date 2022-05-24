Kilkenny IT company seeks tech donations for displaced Ukrainians

If you have an old laptop or tablet consider donating it to displaced Ukrainians. You can do so through BITS or Tech Link Ukraine.

Kilkenny-headquartered Business IT Solutions (BITS) has teamed up with a local non-profit organisation to provide technology to Ukrainians who have come to Ireland.

BITS is working with community development group Kilkenny Leader Partnership (KLP) to give Ukrainians fleeing war in their country the tools to stay in touch with their families in Ukraine and do work, attend school or college here in Ireland.

For the past few weeks, BITS has been reaching out to its network of clients asking them to donate old laptops and tablets that they no longer use.

The tech must be in good working order to be suitable for donation. BITS is ensuring that any tech donated is securely cleared of any data. The company is refurbishing the donated machines and setting them up for use by their new Ukrainian owners.

“Like everyone, our team in BITS felt helpless when Ukrainian families began to arrive in Ireland several weeks ago,” said Gavin Dixon, CEO, BITS.

“We wanted to do something to help. We got together as a team, reached out to Leader and to our clients all over Ireland and are anxious to make a difference.”

Any laptops and tablets to be donated can be dropped off at BITS’ offices in The Smithlands Centre, Loughboy, Co Kilkenny.

“All we ask is that anyone donating signs a short form to confirm that they’re donating the laptop and that all data can be erased. That’s it. We’ll look after the rest,” Dixon said.

Once the tech has been refurbished and any data from previous owners is erased, KLP takes it from BITS and ensures that it gets into the right hands for best use. More information on donating can be found on KLP’s website.

The IT support company is not the only tech organisation seeking donations of technology for Ukrainians. Tech Link Ukraine, a jobs resource group for tech workers affected by the war in Ukraine, is also on the lookout.

Tech Link Ukraine was set up by a group of entrepreneurs who have been working to connect displaced people with job opportunities and careers resources in tech. The group’s co-founder Neill Dunwoody spoke to SiliconRepublic.com in March about its work.

Dunwoody also spoke as part of a panel of people involved in tech in Ukraine during Future Human 2022. He and Tech Link Ukraine made a callout for people to donate tablets to displaced Ukrainian children so they can continue their education in Ireland.

To donate, visit Tech Link Ukraine’s website.

