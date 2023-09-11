Konversational lands €3m tech deal with IT services firm Ergo

Ergo anticipates the deal will generate more than €10m in revenue in the next five years, as it will help boost its customer services with AI.

Tech consultancy company Konversational has scored a €3m tech deal with Ergo, to boost the customer service offering of the Irish IT services provider.

The deal will allow Ergo to integrate AI into its cloud-based IT services platform to give new services to clients, such as 24/7 virtual IT assistance. The two companies said this deal will also give Ergo a flow of data to make real-time decisions for clients faster.

Ergo predicts that that this deal will generate revenue growth of more than €10m in the next five years. The technology has been developed by US digital workflow company ServiceNow, which has appointed former Start-Up of the Week Konversational to help bring this technology to the UK and Irish market.

Founded in 2020, Koversational is working to become the “go-to” partner for customers looking to improve their digital transformation programmes in Ireland and the UK. The company’s MD John Gilleran said this ambitious new project will support Ergo’s “commercial ambitions”.

“Ergo is ensuring that their service offering will support their ambition to become Ireland’s leading IT managed services provider,” Gilleran said. “The move also reflects Ergo’s commitment to constant innovation in a rapidly changing global business environment.

“This latest deal builds further on our relationship with Ergo, and as the largest and most experienced company working with ServiceNow in customer workflow technology in the UKI market, we have the knowledge, pedigree and expertise to play a leading role in projects of this scale.”

Ergo offers IT, cloud and managed services to clients and has more than 700 staff from its Dublin headquarters, as well as offices in Cork, Limerick, the UK, the US, Colombia, New Zealand and Romania.

In January 2022, Ergo acquired Asystec for €25m, as part of a strategy to grow its public, private and hybrid cloud capabilities. Towards the end of 2022, the IT company acquired Dublin-based software development business BoatyardX.

