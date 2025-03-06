Konversational strikes multimillion-euro Wavenet deal

The Dublin-headquartered business will oversee aspects of ServiceNow implementation and deployment, as part of a large-scale digital transformation programme at Wavenet.

Irish tech consultancy Konversational has today (6 March) announced a multimillion-euro deal with the UK’s largest independently owned managed service and security provider Wavnet. As part of Wavenet’s plans for mass digital transformation, Konversational will oversee the implementation and deployment of ServiceNow technology.

Konversational was founded in 2020 and has offices in Dublin, London, Zurich and Lausanne. As ServiceNow workflow experts the organisation will lead its integration across Wavenet, improve capacity across its internal IT infrastructure, enhance communication channels and project management and enable greater connectivity and efficiency.

Established in 2000, Wavenet is a UK-based managed service and security provider that deals primarily in cybersecurity, connectivity, cloud, communications, AI and automation. The organisation has a range of well-known clients and partners, including Alliance Automotive, Natwest, Microsoft and Cisco.

Richard Guy, the services director at Konversational welcomed the news of a deal between the two organisations, noting the importance of working with Wavenet at such a pivotal moment in the company’s plans for growth.“With huge market demand for cybersecurity, telecoms and technology solutions, it is an ideal time for managed service providers in this space to capitalise on the opportunity.

“In doing so it is about harnessing technology solutions that deliver a cutting-edge, provide a significant advantage and overall deliver real value to customers. This partnership reflects our strong pedigree, expertise and skillset within the managed service provider space and our unique ability to support clients maximise efficiencies from their investment in cutting-edge technologies.”

This was echoed by Stewart Motler, the chief operating officer, at Wavenet, who said; “We are thrilled to partner with Konversational during this pivotal time of growth. Their expertise and innovative solutions align perfectly with our vision, enabling us to scale more effectively and deliver enhanced value to our customers. Together, we look forward to driving transformative results and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Konversational recently made the top 50 in the Financial Times’ FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025 list, which highlights an organisation’s growth and upwards trajectory. It was the highest ranking Irish company on the list this year.

