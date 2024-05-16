The Leaders’ Room: Leading with enthusiasm with Dexcom’s Barry Regan

The latest episode of the podcast features Dexcom’s executive vice-president of global operations, Barry Regan, who talks about how the company’s technology is transforming the lives of diabetes patients. The series has been created in partnership with IDA Ireland.

In the latest episode of the podcast, O’Dea chats with Barry Regan, executive vice-president of global operations at Dexcom, a fast-growing medtech company that develops simple and wearable glucose monitoring systems to help people manage their diabetes.

In 2023, Dexcom announced the launch of a new facility in Athenry, Co Galway, Ireland, which will create 1,000 new jobs in the area, and will be the EMEA headquarters for Dexcom. With plans for the site well underway, Regan told O’Dea about Dexcom’s ultimate choice to set up base in the west of Ireland, having first travelled the “highways and byways” of a host of other European countries.

Regan is clearly very personally driven by the mission to improve the health – and lives – of his customers, and he frames leadership as a privilege He says having a sense of humility means that you place the mission and the purpose of the company at the centre, and ensures you listen and are more open to useful input from your team.

As with other leaders in the series, Regan too talks about how empathy has become such a key element of leadership. Being able to actively listen to your team, to see things from their perspective, and to show compassion and understanding, all helps you build trust with your team, he says.

It helps you support your team through difficult situations, helps them solve problems, and builds a sense of solidarity. Above all it helps you to “lead with enthusiasm” which, according to Regan, is more than just cheerleading. Rather it’s about having a shared belief in the purpose of the company.

