Derry’s Learning Pool acquires OnScreen to boost onboarding

E-learning provider Learning Pool has acquired OnScreen to integrate its digital adoption platform into the Derry company’s services.

Learning Pool said the US company’s flagship product – also called OnScreen – will join Learning Pool’s enterprise portfolio to bring new services to its customers and provide a smarter way to onboard employees.

OnScreen provides guided tutorials, contextual help and automated workflows to help employees adopt new digital tools and processes – a service that will now benefit Learning Pool customers.

Learning Pool said this service will address common training and onboarding issues that accompany digital transformation efforts in businesses. The Derry company claims the service’s in-app guides can increase productivity by 300pc and reduce training time by 55pc.

“Businesses make considerable investments in software and technology to run operations but are consistently faced with widespread underutilisation and adoption challenges,” said Learning Pool CEO Ben Betts.

“This deal combats that challenge with proper training that onboards employees and drives continuous performance. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping companies lean into the power of learning to advance their organisation.”

Learning Pool has been expanding rapidly in recent years and opened new office spaces in the UK and the US last year. The company said its enterprise portfolio has supported the learning journeys of thousands of organisations worldwide, helping them achieve smarter compliance, onboarding and upskilling.

In 2022, the company acquired Swiss company People-Analytix as part of a bid to bolster its skills offering. People-Analytix helped Learning Pool launch an AI-driven tool to support skills development.

The company snapped up compliance learning tech business True Office in 2022, as well as Remote Learner in 2020.

In 2021, Learning Pool announced it was expanding its headcount in the US and UK by 100 people following a change in ownership. The company currently employs 450 people worldwide.

