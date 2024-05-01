Dublin’s Learnosity ranked one of the world’s top edtechs by Time

Co-founder Gavin Cooney says the prestigious ranking comes as Learnosity prepares to bring ‘a new wave’ of AI features to improve digital learning and assessment.

Dublin-based Learnosity has been declared one of the world’s leading edtech companies in 2024 in a list compiled by Time Magazine.

In its inaugural list published recently, Time ranked the world’s top 250 edtech companies based on financial strength and industry impact. Learnosity, the only Irish company on the list, came in at number 16. This makes it the third highest ranked European company and second in the EU.

Learnosity was founded in 2007 by Gavin Cooney and Mark Lynch. It develops assessment infrastructure for online and digital learning for more than 750 customers that encompass around 40m learners globally.

Tech-focused investment firm Battery Ventures bought a 40pc stake in the business in 2018.

“To see our company so high up the list… just confirms the scale of our impact and it’s given me a real ‘Look, ma!’ moment. But it’s mission acknowledged, not mission accomplished – not yet,” said Cooney, who is CEO of the company.

“We’re continuing to bring to market a new wave of AI-based innovations that’ll improve assessment in so many ways. Our goal with every product improvement, every piece of innovation and every new feature is to help drive an entire industry forward and improve how learners learn.”

In June 2021, Learnosity acquired UK-headquartered Questionmark to scale its work in corporate, government and certification sectors.

Emeritus (part of the Eruditus Group), a Singapore-founded edtech founded by Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, topped the list. The company reportedly plans to shift its base from Singapore to India – which has a thriving edtech scene.

Scaler Academy, also based in India, topped Time’s Rising Stars list for edtech companies with the fastest rates of growth.

