Lenovo is making glasses that can turn your device into a pocket projector

Lenovo is eyeing the wearables market with its new Glasses T1, which provide users with an immersive virtual display.

Chinese technology giant Lenovo is launching a new wearable tech product that lets users game and stream on the go.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 can connect to most USB-C equipped MacOS, Windows and Android smartphones, tablets and laptops. Billed as a “wearable private display” product, the glasses come with a pair of OLED 1920 x 1080 displays and built-in speakers.

They are broadly similar in appearance to smart glasses, but have a very different function to the glasses released by Meta last year.

Once connected, Lenovo’s Glasses T1 essentially turn your device into a pocket projector. You wear the glasses to immerse yourself in a hybrid scene, with large virtual displays appearing before your eyes. You can play games, stream TV or work on your device, but see it all on what seems to be a large monitor in front of you.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” said Eric Yu, senior VP of commercial product centre and SMB segment in Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group.

“Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

Lenovo said the glasses will be available in China in late 2022, with shoppers in selected other countries having to wait until next year to access them. The glasses will be known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China. They have not yet been priced.

As well as the Glasses T1, Lenovo announced the introduction of a foldable PC.

The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is an updated take on the company’s existing foldable PC category that it launched in 2020. In what the company is describing as a world first, the entire screen of the new 16-inch ThinkPad is foldable.

However, now might not be the best time for a big PC product launch, according to International Data Corporation’s latest market projections.

The global tech market intelligence organisation said this week that global PC shipments are expected to drop 12.8pc to 305.3m units in 2022.

