LetsGetChecked takes top spot in this year’s Deloitte Fast 50

Dublin companies dominated this year’s list, which ranks Ireland’s fastest-growing technology businesses.

LetsGetChecked, the Dublin start-up that develops at-home health testing kits, has taken the top spot in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards.

The annual awards rank the 50 fastest-growing technology companies on the island of Ireland based on revenue growth over the last four years.

It comes at the end of a strong year for LetsGetChecked, which was valued at more than $1bn after raising $150m in a Series D round announced in June. The health-tech company has expanded its services into Covid-19 testing and is now looking towards additional virtual care services.

Reacting to the win, LetsGetChecked CEO and founder Peter Foley said it was a “great reflection” of the team’s hard work in providing healthcare products and services.

Behind LetsGetChecked in the rankings was another growing Dublin start-up – Flipdish. The food ordering tech company, which has been expanding to meet pandemic-driven demand, was also awarded the inaugural Scale Up award at the Deloitte event.

Earlier this year, Flipdish raised €40m in funding from investment firm Tiger Global Management and it was recently named one of Europe’s hottest scale-ups.

In third place was Kneat, an Irish-founded software company based in Limerick. The company, which focuses on digitising and automating validation processes for life science companies, pledged further growth in Limerick after securing fresh financing earlier this year.

Dublin dominates the 2021 Deloitte ranking, with seven of the top 10 companies and 27 of the top 50 coming from the capital. The list also features tech players in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Antrim, Meath, Kildare, Westmeath, Waterford and Derry.

The average revenue of companies featured was around €19m, and the average growth rate for these companies over the last four years was more than 700pc.

There was a record number of new entrants to the list this year, with 20 companies appearing in the ranking for the first time.

‘The future of the indigenous sector looks bright’

There were a number of other awards at the Deloitte event, which took place virtually last night (8 December).

Dublin-based eDesk, which develops e-commerce customer service software, won the Innovative New Technology Award, while the Impact Award went to T-Pro, which creates AI-powered voice tools for clinicians.

Raluca Saceanu, chief operating officer of Cork cybersecurity company Smarttech247, took home the Women in Technology Advocate Award, and Derry’s Learning Pool was awarded the 2021 Alumni Award.

David Shanahan, partner at Deloitte and Fast 50 programme lead, said many of this year’s winners have seen accelerated growth due to the pandemic and “being able to capitalise on the global move to a digital way of life”.

“From enabling us to better look after ourselves, to providing critical technologies to keep businesses connected to customers, for example, these companies have shown us the creativity, resilience and commitment to driving progress that is present in the indigenous technology sector in Ireland,” he added.

“It is also encouraging to see so many new entrants to the ranking – with a strong cohort of younger companies, the future of the indigenous sector looks bright.”

