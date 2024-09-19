How to leverage tech to upskill employees

Babbel’s Neil Berry on why using the latest tech to upskill staff translates into added value for businesses.

In today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, the need for continuous learning and skills development is more critical than ever.

As markets evolve due to technological advancements and globalisation, companies must equip their workforce with the necessary skills to succeed and thrive. Simultaneously, organisations encounter challenges in attracting and retaining top talent while expanding operations globally.

Leveraging technology strategically is essential for overcoming these obstacles, enabling companies to upskill employees, improve talent acquisition and retention efforts, and drive business growth.

The upside of continuous upskilling

The rapid pace of technological advancement is causing career-based skills to become obsolete more quickly than ever. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, half of all employees will need to reskill due to the adoption of new technologies.

This reality has placed upskilling at the top of corporate agendas. Companies are now investing heavily in learning and development (L&D) programmes to ensure their employees remain competent and competitive.

Technology plays a pivotal role in making upskilling accessible, scalable and effective. E-learning platforms, virtual reality simulations and AI-driven learning tools offer employees the flexibility to learn at their own pace and on their own terms. These platforms provide personalised learning experiences tailored to individual skill sets, learning styles and career goals, significantly enhancing engagement and outcomes.

Industries such as finance, healthcare and manufacturing are harnessing technology-driven learning platforms to upskill their workforce in areas including data analysis, digital literacy and soft skills. For instance, PwC’s ‘Digital Fitness for the World’ initiative focuses on upskilling employees in these critical areas, helping them perform their current roles more effectively while preparing for future opportunities.

Enhancing talent acquisition and retention

Beyond upskilling, technology is revolutionising how companies attract and retain talent. The competition for top talent is fierce, especially in industries such as healthcare and engineering. To stand out, companies are leveraging technology to create a more engaging and efficient recruitment process.

AI and machine learning are being used to streamline the hiring process, from sourcing candidates to screening resumes and conducting initial interviews. These technologies can identify the most suitable candidates based on a wide range of criteria, reducing bias and fostering a more diverse and qualified pool of applicants.

Additionally, virtual and augmented reality tools can provide candidates with an immersive preview of the job and the company culture, helping to align expectations and minimise turnover.

Once talent is acquired, the next challenge is retention. Employee retention is closely linked to job satisfaction, which in turn is influenced by opportunities for growth and development.

Technology plays a crucial role here as well, enabling companies to offer personalised career development plans and continuous learning opportunities. By investing in their employees’ future, companies not only enhance job satisfaction but also cultivate loyalty and reduce turnover.

Salesforce, a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), exemplifies this strategy through its Trailhead platform, which provides employees opportunities to learn new skills and earn certifications. This not only benefits employees by advancing their careers but also ensures that Salesforce has a workforce equipped with the latest skills and knowledge.

A skilled workforce adds value

As companies expand into new markets, particularly global ones, they face the challenge of ensuring that their workforce can operate effectively across different cultures and languages. This is where upskilling, particularly in language and cultural competencies, becomes crucial. Technology enables businesses to address these needs at scale, preparing teams for success in diverse environments.

A prime example of technology facilitating global expansion is Babbel for Business, a multi-experience-based language learning platform. Its tailored language courses help employees develop the communication skills needed to work effectively in multilingual environments.

Additionally, companies also use technology to manage and support remote teams, which are increasingly common as businesses expand their operations internationally. Collaboration tools such as Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams enable seamless communication and collaboration across time zones, ensuring that teams remain productive and connected regardless of location. Cloud-based project management platforms such as Asana and Trello allow teams to coordinate efforts and track progress in real time, further bolstering operational expansion.

AI and automation for upskilling

As AI and automation continue to transform industries, companies are increasingly prioritising the upskilling of their workforce to effectively collaborate using these technologies.

AI and automation are creating new roles that require a blend of technical skills and human expertise. In manufacturing, for example, workers are being trained to operate and maintain advanced machinery, analyse data generated by AI systems and ensure that automated processes run smoothly.

Technology-driven upskilling programmes are critical in helping employees transition to these new roles. Online courses, virtual labs and AI-powered tutoring systems provide employees with the training they need to adapt to the changing nature of work. This not only ensures that companies remain competitive in the era of automation, but also helps to alleviate concerns about job displacement by empowering employees with the skills they need to succeed in the future.

What’s next?

As we look ahead, the role of technology in workforce development will become increasingly vital. Companies must prioritise lifelong learning and foster a culture of continuous education.

By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and virtual reality, organisations can enhance their training programmes, while emphasising language and cultural competency, which is essential for effective communication in a globalised market.

Implementing data-driven recruitment strategies will help attract top talent, and supporting remote work through collaboration tools will ensure productivity across teams.

Finally, to truly thrive in this evolving landscape, organisations must proactively upskill employees for emerging roles, empowering their workforce to excel in the future of work.

By Neil Berry

Neil Berry is worldwide SVP of Babbel for Business, leading Babbel’s global B2B organisation to expand the company’s reach across diverse markets and industries. With more than 30 years in SaaS, Berry brings extensive expertise in scaling businesses. Previously pivotal in Berkshire Grey’s IPO and Intelex’s acquisition, Neil’s leadership spans start-ups to industry giants including Comcast. Babbel for Business serves more than 2000 clients across 30 countries with its innovative language learning platform.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.