Liberty IT appoints new MD following Willie Hamilton’s retirement

Liberty IT has appointed Tony Marron as its new managing director. Marron will take over from the software company’s outgoing MD, Willie Hamilton, on his retirement next April.

Hamilton has served for nearly two decades as managing director of the Belfast-based business, which develops software and services for its parent company – insurance giant Liberty Mutual.

His successor Marron is currently senior director of emerging business and technology at Liberty IT, responsible for positioning the company within the wider Liberty Mutual organisation. He joined Liberty IT as an engineer in 2001.

“Willie and I have worked together for the last two decades and have watched the company evolve and grow,” Marron said. “I would like to thank him for his leadership over the last 16 years and on behalf of my colleagues, we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Marron added that the company had “seen more change over the last two years than ever before”. He pointed out that Covid-19 had “accelerated the shared plans” with Liberty Mutual for digital enablement and innovation.

Earlier this year, Liberty IT’s senior operations director, Jonathan White, told SiliconRepublic.com that the company was ramping up its hiring plans at its Belfast and Dublin tech hubs due to pandemic growth.

Marron said he was “confident” that the company would “continue to see the same rate of change and transformation in the years ahead”, adding that his team would be “confident, bold and creative” in aiding this transformation.

Meanwhile, Hamilton said he was “thrilled to be passing the baton” onto Marron. “I am confident that under his leadership Liberty IT will continue to strengthen and grow its deep engineering heritage and emerging business and technology capabilities,” Hamilton added.

“I’m proud to be leaving Liberty IT in the position that it is – the industry leader in digital innovation. I’m also proud of the longevity of the organisation and the growth we have achieved over the last 24 years.

“We can demonstrate that we’ve built exceptional talent, we reimagine insurance, carry out world-class work that is second to none and we can show the impact of our work. And now instead of having the responsibility for driving the company on, I look forward to watching from the sidelines as Liberty IT continues to grow, evolve and showcase groundbreaking innovation.”

In 2018, Hamilton spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about Liberty IT’s position in the Belfast tech scene.

