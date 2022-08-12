LinkedIn courts creators with new visual tools rollout

LinkedIn creators will be able to share swipeable content, create clickable links and use new templates designed to make text posts pop.

LinkedIn has launched a set of new tools aimed at creators who use its platform. The professional networking site has been making efforts to target creators of late.

It launched a $25m creator fund last September. Announcing the new tools yesterday, LinkedIn’s product lead for creator strategy, Keren Baruch, said “With a 20pc increase year-on-year in people adding visual content in their posts on LinkedIn, we love seeing new ways professionals are building engaging content through videos and images.”

Bloomberg has reported that LinkedIn said 11m users have enabled “creator mode” as of July 2022. LinkedIn started offering creator mode in March 2021. The programme allows a member to be identified as a content-producing authority with particular expertise.

“We want to make it even easier to create visual content,” Baruch added. She went on to explain the new features in a blogpost published yesterday (11 August).

Very soon, creators will be able to add a clickable link to their photos or videos to drive audiences to their websites. LinkedIn is also introducing new templates which make text posts stand out visually. This tool will be available in the coming weeks.

This Autumn, LinkedIn users will be able to share swipeable content with a tool called Carousels. The format will allow users to mix images and videos in “a digestible way” for their audiences.

Baruch said the company would be experimenting with Carousels over the coming months to see how creators engage with it. She concluded her post by teasing more interactive tools for sharing content “coming soon.”

In January, LinkedIn said it was testing a new Clubhouse-style audio events feature for users. At the time, the company said the tool was being rolled out to creators initially.

