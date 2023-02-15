LinkedIn is cutting jobs in its recruitment team globally

As the pace of hiring in the tech sector slows down, LinkedIn is downsizing its talent acquisition team while continuing to hire in other areas.

LinkedIn has joined a growing list of tech companies to announce layoffs recently after the professional networking platform said it was downsizing its global recruitment team.

According to multiple reports, the Microsoft-owned company said that while the latest job cuts will affect employees in the recruitment department as part of a wider slowdown in hiring, it is still hiring in other areas.

“While we continue hiring in strategic roles with the greatest impact, it’s not at the same pace,” the company said in a statement. “With this reduced need for hiring, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our global talent acquisition team.”

LinkedIn employs more than 2,000 people in Ireland, where it has its European headquarters in Dublin. Some of the staff at this office are likely to be affected by the latest layoffs.

Parent company Microsoft said last month that it will cut 10,000 jobs globally by the end of the third quarter this year. CEO Satya Nadella told employees the move was a result of the need to “align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand”.

This followed an earlier job cuts announcement in October, when it said it was cutting around 1,000 jobs because of “unfavourable foreign exchange rate movement” and extended production shutdowns in China.

Microsoft employs around 220,000 people globally with more than 3,500 in Ireland – excluding those who work for LinkedIn, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2016 for $26bn.

In the aftermath of its most recent layoffs, 120 Microsoft staff in Ireland were to be made redundant as of last week.

The last time LinkedIn announced job cuts was in 2020, when it cut its workforce by 6pc, laying off nearly 1,000 people globally as a result of reduced demand during the pandemic.

