Local Enterprise Offices created more than 7,800 jobs in 2022

The Enterprise Ireland-funded offices now financially support more than 7,200 client companies representing nearly 38,000 jobs.

Client companies of Local Enterprise Offices across Ireland created 7,870 new jobs in 2022.

Funded by Enterprise Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices were launched in 2014 to support small businesses and employment in local areas across the country.

According to latest figures announced today, the new jobs mark a 10pc employment increase over 2021. Net employment gain over 2021 figures was 3,447 in what became the ninth consecutive year of growth for the offices.

“These results show the significant role the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) are playing in not only creating new businesses and jobs but also in sustaining them,” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD.

“On the back of some of the most difficult years for small businesses we are still seeing growth across the country. During the pandemic we saw how essential the LEOs were to small businesses, and they will be essential as we navigate the ongoing cost of living and energy crises.”

The latest figures also reveal that 84pc of the new jobs created were outside the Dublin region and there was employment growth in each of the 31 LEOs.

“Small businesses know that many challenges still lie ahead in 2023 but what we have seen in recent years is the adaptability and resilience of our SMEs,” Padraic McElwee, chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices.

McElwee said that while the offices help small business financially, their support is more holistic.

“While the figures point to supporting over 7,000 companies, that is just our financial interventions. In many cases our training, mentoring and supports can create just as significant impact on a business and we work with thousands of those companies across the country.”

The offices now financially support more than 7,200 client companies in their portfolio, representing nearly 38,000 jobs.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy added that the latest results demonstrate “the close relationship that exists between the LEOs and the companies they support and how they are able to navigate a challenging business environment”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.