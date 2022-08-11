Logicalis UK and Ireland snaps up fellow IT business Q Associates

Logicalis is looking to enhance its Microsoft and data-centric IT services offering across its UK and Irish operations.

Logicalis UK and Ireland has acquired Q Associates, an IT consultancy business based in the UK.

Q Associates specialises in advisory services around data management, data protection, compliance and information security.

Its clients include UK universities, research councils, government security services and commercial operators across sectors including finance, legal, transportation and energy. It holds technical accreditations with Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik.

IT services and consulting company Logicalis is snapping the company up to boost its specialist Microsoft and data-centric IT services across its UK and Irish operations.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Q Associates is fantastic news for all our customers and further strengthens our partnership portfolio,” said Alex Louth, CEO of Logicalis UK and Ireland.

“This announcement shows our commitment to being at the top table in the UKI partner market and customer landscape, especially around the higher education and government secured services sectors. In addition, extending the reach and skills of Logicalis UKI shows our commitment to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors.”

Andrew Griffiths, business development director, Q Associates, described the deal as “a natural fit for both organisations”.

He added that it would benefit Q Associate’s customers through the “extended capability and reach” of Logicalis.

As well as its Berkshire headquarters and regional UK offices, Q Associates has a Microsoft technical delivery team in Zimbabwe.

The Logicalis Group has operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The company invested €1m in its Irish operation in 2018 and expanded its team in Sandyford, Co Dublin.

Last year, Logicalis acquired a majority stake in Spanish cybersecurity company Audea.

