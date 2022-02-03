Belfast-based Made to Engage acquired by UK digital agency

Unrvld plans to use Made to Engage’s offices in Belfast, Dublin and Amsterdam to widen its European reach.

Belfast-based digital agency Made to Engage has been acquired by Unrvld, a UK player that is looking to expand further in European markets.

Founded in 2012, Made to Engage has grown to a team of 60 employees with a range of clients including New Era Cap, Energia Group, Permanent TSB and Eason. It is also a platinum partner with online optimisation platform Optimizely.

“Joining the Unrvld Group will enable us to partner with our clients to take on even more ambitious challenges and to compete with the very best in the industry,” Made to Engage managing director Steven Cassin said.

“After 10 years of successful growth, this union marks a new milestone in our journey and enables us to achieve even greater success on an international footing.”

Unrvld helps companies plan their services and strategies through the use of digital experience platforms. The company works with brands in sport, manufacturing and real estate including The Open, Barratt Homes, Biffa and Southampton Football Club.

This acquisition increases Unrvld’s team to more than 250 employees across eight European hubs. It also gives Unrvld greater access to markets in western Europe through Made to Engage’s offices in Belfast, Dublin and Amsterdam.

“Made to Engage brings deep Optimizely skills to Unrvld’s fast-expanding digital family and widens our European reach, in line with our ambitious growth plans,” Unrvld CEO Dan Berry said.

“Together, we will continue to drive Unrvld’s mission forwards – to improve our clients’ commercial success with groundbreaking digital products and services that improve their customers’ lives.”

Unrvld was launched last year following the merger of companies Kagool and Delete in 2020. Cassin of Made to Engage will now join Unrvld’s executive team.

