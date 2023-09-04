Mail Metrics acquires Dafil to grow its communications platform

This marks the third acquisition by Mail Metrics, which has seen a surge in revenue growth in recent years.

Mail Metrics has acquired Dublin-based Dafil, in a bid to become a leading player in Ireland’s communications sector.

The deal has grown the Mail Metrics team from 110 to 151, while the company plans to expand its focus to the UK and US in the coming years.

Founded in 2013, Mail Metrics helps financial services organisations and other highly regulated sectors to digitise customer communications and boost regulatory compliance. The Irish company claims to handle millions of communications each year such as renewal notices, claims correspondence and billing information, along with general customer communications.

The company has had a surge in recent years, rising from €1m in revenue in 2019 to a predicted €40m by the end of 2023. In 2022, Mail Metrics shot up to 2nd place in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards. The company came 14th in the 2021 ranking.

Mail Metrics claims to have acquired Dafil due to the similar customer base shared between the two companies. Mail Metrics CEO Nick Keegan said Dafil has built an “incredible business with a strong reputation”.

“Dafil has a reputation for delivering high-quality service consistently over four decades,” Keegan said. “We’re looking forward to working closely with our new colleagues as we seek to integrate the two businesses.”

The new deal is Mail Metrics’ third acquisition, following its investments into Persona and Forth Communications in 2021. Keegan said the company has experienced “strong organic growth of 40pc” year-on-year, but that strategic acquisitions remain “a key pillar of our growth strategy”.

“This transaction is another milestone for us as we build out our acquisition function,” Keegan said.

Dafil managing director Jean Maher said Keegan and the Mail Metrics team will lead Dafil through its next phase of growth to “deliver the next chapter in Dafil’s journey and to allow me to move to the next phase in my life”.

“I will still have a presence and a role to play in the company over the coming months as we begin to integrate our two companies together,” Maher said. “Dafil believes that by joining our two businesses together, both companies will benefit from the strengths and synergies available to develop a complete closed loop for customer communications.”

