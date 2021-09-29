Mastercard joins crowded BNPL market with Mastercard Installments

The payments giant’s new BNPL/’Buy Now, Pay Later’ service is being rolled out initially to consumers in the US, UK and Australia.

Payments company Mastercard is launching a ‘Buy now, Pay later’ (BNPL) service to its customers in the UK, US and Australia.

Mastercard Installments will be made available following huge consumer demand, according to the financial services multinational. It will enable banks, lenders, fintechs, and wallets to offer flexible instalment options to consumers.

Commenting on Mastercard’s move into the BNPL market, Craig Vosburg, chief product officer at Mastercard said: “At the heart of it, payments come down to choice – and people want more from their money with greater flexibility and control in how they pay and where they shop.”

“Mastercard Installments has been built on our guiding principles to protect consumers and enable choice without sacrificing trust and security. It is a digital-focused way to pay today and tomorrow, delivered through consumer’s most trusted relationships with their banks and other lenders, at merchants of their choice,” Vosburg added.

The company is joining an already crowded BNPL market. PayPal and Klarna are both offering similar lending products. PayPal acquired Japanese BNPL Paidy earlier this month, while Swedish company Klarna became Europe’s most valuable start-up earlier this year.

In August, Jack Dorsey’s Square snapped up Afterpay’s BNPL service in a $29bn deal. UK digital bank Monzo also jumped on the trend, launching its latest feature, Monzo Flex. Goldman Sachs purchased a slice of the action too, acquiring BNPL service GreenSky for €2.24bn.

Mastercard has promised to protect consumers’ security by offering zero-liability fraud protection. The company is working with Barclays US, Fifth Third, FIS, Galileo, Huntington, Marqeta, SoFi, and Synchrony in the US, and with Qantas Loyalty and Latitude in Australia. It has plans to roll the service out to customers in more locations in the future.

Ahmed Fahour, MD and CEO of Latitude Financial commented: “Through our long-standing partnership, Latitude is looking forward to working with Mastercard to bring new BNPL payment solutions to life in Australia, benefiting merchants and providing customers with a superior shopping experience.”

Vicky Bindra, chief product officer at FIS said: “BNPL is one of the fastest growing alternative payment models globally – it is transforming the traditional purchasing experience for both consumers and merchants. The rapid growth of BNPL is rooted in the choice, flexibility and expediency it gives shoppers.”

BNPL is the fastest growing e-commerce payment method globally, trumping digital wallets according to FIS Worldpay. In 2019, the $60bn BNPL market represented 2.6pc of global e-commerce, excluding China.

The company estimated that soon BNPL could represent 5pc of global e-commerce outside of China. Currently, it makes up less than 2pc of US sales, FIS WorldPay said.

