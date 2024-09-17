Meta bans Russian state media networks for ‘interference activity’

Meta claims RT and other Russian state media companies have carried out influence operations on its platforms, which is similar to a recent claim made by US authorities.

Meta has taken a strong stance against Russian state media and has banned multiple outlets from its platforms over alleged “foreign interference activity”.

The social media company said multiple Russian outlets including RT and Rossiya Segodnya have used deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations through Meta platforms, while taking steps to evade detection.

In a written statement to SiliconRepublic.com, Meta said it “expanded our ongoing enforcement” against Russian state media outlets and is banning them from its apps “globally” over the coming days. Meta’s apps include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

A Russian spokesperson told Reuters that “Meta is discrediting itself with these actions” and that “such selective actions against Russian media are unacceptable”. The White House declined to comment.

Meta and other social media platforms have cracked down on Russian state media for years – particularly after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In March that year, Meta blocked Russian state-backed media from advertising and monetising around the world. During that period, Twitter also blocked access across the EU to Russian state media bodies.

But the latest development by Meta follows claims from US authorities earlier this month that Russia has conducted various influence campaigns against the country.

The Treasure Department claims executives at RT – Russia’s state-funded news media outlet – have been covertly recruiting US influencers to support campaigns to undermine confidence in the US election process.

The US charged two RT managers with paying US influencers to spread Russian propaganda and claims the media executives used fake personas and a front company to disguise RT’s involvement.

RT responded to the US accusations with mockery, telling the BBC that “2016 called and it wants its clichés back”.

Tensions between the US and Russia have been running high for years and the US has issued various warnings of the threat of Russian cyberattacks.

Earlier this year, Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab shut down its US operations after it was hit with a national ban. The company has faced US scrutiny over its connection to Russia.

Updated 17 September 2024, 2.43pm: This article was updated to include a written statement from Meta.

