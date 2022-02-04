Meta fined £1.5m by the UK for breaching competition orders again

The UK’s competition authority said Meta had failed to inform them of key staff movements as per orders relating to the acquisition of Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK has slammed a £1.5m fine on Facebook parent company Meta for the second time in six months.

In October, Meta was fined more than £50m by the CMA after it “significantly limited the scope of compliance reports” relating to an initial enforcement order placed on the company in its attempt to acquire Giphy for £400m.

The latest fine is a result of Meta’s failure to comply with CMA orders to inform the competition authority of an ‘material changes’ to the business, such as resignations and redistribution of key staff.

It said that Meta had failed on both accounts after three key staff members resigned and had their roles reallocated without the CMA being informed. All three individuals had been previously included in a lift of key staff provided to the CMA by Meta.

Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said that this was not the first time Meta failed to alert the competition authority in advance of important changes in their staff “despite knowing they were legally required to do so”.

Meta has been a repeat offender in violating initial enforcement orders relating to staff changes, which the CMA said are integral to the authority’s mergers toolkit to ensure effective action is taken when competition concerns arise.

“Breaches like this one threaten our ability to maintain the benefits of competition for people using these products and services,” added Bamford.

The initial enforcement order was issued by the CMA in June 2020 by which time Meta, then Facebook, had completed the acquisition of Giphy. In November 2021, Meta was asked to sell Giphy after it found that the acquisition would reduce competition between social media platforms.

“The tie-up between Facebook and Giphy has already removed a potential challenger in the display advertising market,” Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent inquiry group that carried out the in-depth CMA investigation said at the time.

“Without action, it will also allow Facebook to increase its significant market power in social media even further, through controlling competitors’ access to Giphy GIFs,” he added.

Although Meta is appealing the November ruling, it told RTÉ that it was willing to pay the latest CMA fine. “We intend to pay the fine, but it is problematic that the CMA can take decisions that could directly impact the rights of our US employees protected under US law,” a Meta spokesperson said.

The news comes at a time when Meta is already having a bad week after its disappointing earnings results published on Wednesday (2 February) with lower-than-expected profits, causing shares to plunge by more than 20pc in after-hours trading. Facebook’s daily active users also fell for the first time in the platform’s 18-year history.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.