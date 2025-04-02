Meta’s head of AI research announces departure

Joelle Pineau will leave the organisation at the end of May, having worked at Meta since 2017.

The VP of AI research at Meta, Joelle Pineau, has stated she will be leaving the company by the end of May, after nearly eight years with the organisation. She made the announcement on LinkedIn, where she said it “has been the professional experience of a lifetime”.

Pineau joined Meta in 2017 and during her time there oversaw a number of high-profile projects and groups, such as FAIR, Meta’s fundamental AI research unit, PyTorch, a framework for building deep learning models and Meta’s open-source Llama AI models. Pineau is employed at McGill University, as a professor of computer science. She is also the co-director of the institution’s reasoning and learning lab.

In her post, Pineau said, “I arrived at Meta in May 2017, thrilled to be joining forces with some of the world’s best AI researchers, with the simple goal of solving AI and open-sourcing our research to accelerate innovation through the broader eco-system. Fast-forward to today, I am surrounded by the most inspiring and dedicated team, focused on our goal of achieving advanced machine Intelligence.

“Through the years, we created and nurtured dozens of projects that are now household names at Meta, used by dozens of teams to build better products, PyTorch, FAISS, Roberta, Dino, Llama, SAM, Codegen, Audiobox and along the way, our world-class research has also made its way into the labs and homes of millions of researchers, practitioners, entrepreneurs, tinkerers, teachers, students and many others.”

She said the world is undergoing a significant change, as the race to innovate within the AI space accelerates. Notably, in late March it was announced that Meta would be launching its AI chatbot Meta AI in Europe, months on from a divisive DPC request which stalled the roll-out, over concerns with how large language models would be trained.

Pineau thanked her team members and co-workers, explaining that, when she leaves at the end of May, she will be taking some time to “observe and to reflect, before jumping into a new adventure”.

