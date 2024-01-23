Former Grant Thornton head Michael McAteer joins EasyGo

McAteer will be bringing 15 years of experience with Grant Thornton Ireland to support EasyGo, which has also appointed former Microsoft sales lead David Fitzgerald as its CRO.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider EasyGo has appointed Michael McAteer to its executive committee.

McAteer has been with Grant Thornton Ireland for more than 15 years and was the managing partner for Ireland since 2018. Before this, McAteer lead the firm’s advisory services practice and he is currently a partner advisory for the organisation.

He has decades of experience in previous roles, including as an accountant at Farell Grant Sparks, a project manager with Westpac Banking Corporation and the owner of Foster McAteer, a corporate recovery specialist that merged with Grant Thornton.

Speaking on his appointment to EasyGo’s committee, McAteer said the company is playing a “pivotal role in delivering a decarbonised transportation future in Ireland”.

“With a focus on sustainability and innovation, EasyGo is well-poised to lead the charge in the EV sector by enhancing infrastructure, network reach and charging options,” he said. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

In addition to McAteer, EasyGo said David Fitzgerald will join the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Fitzgerald has more than two decades of experience in managing high-performing sales platforms for market leaders such as Microsoft and Siemens.

EasyGo said his role will be to lead the sales and marketing function for all of the company’s B2B and B2C products and services.

The new appointments follow a boost for EasyGo last October, after its parent company – Erapid – secured €30m from Aviva Investors to grow its team by 60 and install thousands of EV chargers across Ireland.

Earlier in 2023, Erapid announced a €1m investment to install 24 EV charging units in 21 locations across Mayo, supported by Mayo County Council. The company has also partnered with Eir to install hundreds of charging points nationwide.

EasyGo said its EV charging network provides access to more than 4,000 charging points in 1,500 locations across the island of Ireland.

