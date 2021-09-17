Monzo flexes new ‘buy now, pay later’ feature for all purchases

The UK fintech is now rolling-out its BNPL service, Monzo Flex, that lets users spread payments over a period of time.

UK digital bank Monzo is jumping into the ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) market with its latest feature, Monzo Flex.

Monzo Flex allows users to spread the cost of their purchases over three months interest-free. It also offers a six month and 12-month option which comes at a 19pc interest rate.

Users can buy anything using the feature as long as the transaction is over £30 and less than £3000. Excluded transactions include cash withdrawals, gambling and crypto.

Announcement of the news comes at a time when both Monzo and Revolut, the other big digital bank based in the UK, were expected to jump on the BNPL bandwagon following the like of early birds PayPal, Square and Klarna.

Last week, PayPal acquired Japanese BNPL service Paidy, heating up competition in the Asia-Pacific market. PayPal rival Square also acquired Australian BNPL service Afterpay for $29bn last month, while Swedish BNPL giant Klarna became Europe’s most valuable start-up earlier this year.

On Wednesday, US investment banking giant Goldman Sachs also showed interest in the increasingly competitive market by snapping up BNPL service GreenSky for €2.24bn.

The BNPL market had a good year in 2020, with official data estimating transactions at £2.7bn with 5m people using its services since the beginning of the pandemic.

“If you’re eligible, we’ll give you a pre-approved credit limit you only apply for once. So no checks at check out,” wrote Leanne Kelsall in a company blog post. “And you can flex as many payments as you like, as long as the total spend is within your limit – giving you confidence that you’ll never overspend.”

She said that users can choose to pay back the due amount early at no extra cost, and there are no extra charges for late payments.

“Apply once, up front. If we approve you, you can use Flex as often as you like, as long as you have enough available credit. So you know you’re good to go before you get to the checkout.”

Monzo Flex is giving early access to new and existing users from today (17 September) through an invitation upon signing up. Yesterday, the fintech announced another feature, Salary Sorter, that gives users the option to automatically divide up incoming payments into different pockets – with the remaining balance left to spend.

