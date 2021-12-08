Intel appoints a new VP based in Ireland

With Neil Philip’s promotion, nine Irish or Ireland-based people now hold vice-president roles at Intel.

Intel is promoting Neil Philip to the role of vice-president in its manufacturing, supply chain and operations group.

Ireland-based Philip currently leads operations at the chip giant’s Fab 24 manufacturing facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare. This facility first came into operation in 2004 and became a key location for producing Intel’s 14nm chip technology.

Earlier this year, Philip, Joe Bolger and Joe English were appointed as new factory managers at the company’s Kildare site, sharing responsibility for existing operations as well as future manufacturing capacity that is currently under development with a major expansion in Leixlip.

While he is originally from Scotland, Philip has lived in Ireland for nearly three decades. He has been part of Intel’s manufacturing team since fab operations first came to the country in the early 1990s.

Philip joined the chipmaker in 1991 after three years working with Motorola. He went on to hold a number of roles in the US before ultimately coming to Ireland.

Irish VPs

This promotion means that nine Irish or Ireland-based people now hold vice-president roles at Intel.

Last month, Cork native Dr Ann Kelleher became the first Irish person to be named Intel executive vice-president. Kelleher, who is general manager of technology development at the company and now based in the US, was also the first Irish woman to be become a vice-president at Intel.

Other Irish names in the company’s VP ranks include Intel Ireland general manager Eamonn Sinnott, strategic planning and module repair manager Joe McDonnell, and co-general manager of worldwide semiconductor manufacturing Ann-Marie Holmes.

They are joined by Dermot Hargaden, VP in sales and marketing; Paul Scully, VP in HR; John Healy, VP in the internet of things group; and Rory O’Connor, VP in global supply chain.

California-headquartered Intel employs more than 10,000 people across Europe, with almost half of these employees based in Ireland.

