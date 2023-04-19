Belfast’s Neueda acquires Conygre in multimillion euro deal

Neueda plans to expand its training services to cloud engineering and use Conygre’s assessment engine to verify the effectiveness of its training programmes.

Digital training specialist Neueda is expanding its training offerings with a multimillion euro acquisition of Conygre, a cloud engineering consultancy in the UK.

The deal is part of Neueda’s growth strategy to deliver cloud engineering training and support for application modernisation. The companies plan to combine their expertise to enhance their client portfolios.

Neueda also plans to use Conygre’s automated assessment engine to help verify the effectiveness of its training programmes and provide certification to participants.

The Belfast-based company works with customers globally to develop early career and reskill programmes. In the Republic of Ireland, Neueda works with clients such as Skillnet Ireland to provide upskilling services.

Neueda director and founder David Bole said the company has been in a 10-year partnership with Conygre to deliver training programmes across the Americas, Asia and Europe. He said this gave a chance to see Conygre’s team “in real action”.

“The team continues to impress us with their cloud-engineering expertise and the acquisition is part of our deliberate strategy to offer the best technology training solutions to the market,” Bole said.

“Together we will help our clients continue to future-proof their teams, strengthening employees’ knowledge and commitment to their companies.”

Conygre provides cloud-engineering consultant services for clients such as the BBC, Rolls Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, Visa, Lloyds Banking Group and the NHS.

The UK company uses an infrastructure provisioning platform to help clients deliver training on any technology, regardless of their computing capabilities.

Conygre CEO Nick Todd said its bespoke training programmes “perfectly align” with Neueda’s high working standards.

“The technology industry is constantly evolving at a rapid pace, so cutting edge training is key to staying relevant,” Todd said. “A time-tested partnership with Neueda’s visionary pathway proves this a smart alignment in extending our joint technology skills training for customers globally.”

In 2021, Neueda was acquired by Version 1 for an undisclosed amount. Version 1 set its sights on Neueda for its experience in capital markets, as it has previously partnered with companies such as JP Morgan, Citi, Liberty IT, Credit Suisse and Microsoft.

