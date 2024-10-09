Irish cloud company invests €1.8m for UK expansion

The investment will span three years and include the creation of 10 jobs in Newcastle as it establishes its first full-time office there.

Cloud enterprise software company The Noledge Group is investing €1.8m to expand its services in the UK.

The investment follows growing demand for its services in the region and will enable it to establish its first full-time in-market office in Newcastle, where it will create 10 jobs.

The Noledge Group incorporates Envisage, a Sage software company that provides accounting and payroll services to SMEs, and OSSM, a NetSuite solution provider.

The two companies united under The Noledge Group brand in 2021, investing €120,000 in the launch, establishing a new office and creating 10 new jobs between Dublin and Belfast. In 2023, Envisage announced an investment of €1m to continue its expansion in Ireland.

Following the latest UK investment, the company expects to grow its revenue from €295,000 to €1.2m within the first 12 months and it forecasts turnover of €3.5m in the UK over the next three years.

The new jobs in Newcastle will be in sales, pre-sales and consulting, bringing the number of employees at the company to 60.

Chris Hawley will be the new managing director for England, Scotland and Wales, and will lead the expansion in UK. He said he’s delighted to join the company at such a pivotal time.

“I plan to leverage my extensive experience in the market to shape the business direction in Great Britain,” he said.

Ray Ryan, CEO of The Noledge Group said the company is excited to expand its footprint in the UK.

“Customers have been asking us to bring our unique mix of personal relationships and extensive product and industry knowledge to the market, and we’re looking forward to getting boots on the ground and building on this increasing appetite,” he said.

“Within our growing team, we have a vast array of skillsets and expertise, and our customer-first approach means we understand our customers’ businesses and their unique requirements.”

In an interview with SiliconRepublic.com last year, Ryan spoke about the impact of cloud computing on the business world.

“When the pandemic began … businesses were forced to digitally transform overnight or at the very least solve the remote working challenge,” he said. “Cloud technology allows businesses to grow and scale quickly, innovate at lightning speed and expand into new markets.”

