Nostra acquires Dublin-based IT provider Enclave to boost growth

The IT provider said Enclave is known for its digital transformation and cybersecurity which are ‘a great fit’ for Nostra’s growth strategy.

Nostra has acquired IT service provider Enclave, its fourth acquisition in the last five years, as it plans to expand its services and grow its team.

The Dublin-headquartered company said it will now acquire all of Enclave’s currently managed services and staff, with Enclave’s 20 employees joining Nostra’s team.

It also plans to create 10 new positions in areas such as business development, sales and marketing and IT engineering to bring its total head count to 200 staff. Earlier this year Nostra announced plans to hire for 120 new roles across Dublin, Galway and Laois.

Nostra CEO Kevin O’Loughlin said: “We were impressed with Enclave’s technical prowess, attention to detail and client retention which is testament to the company’s professionalism and premier service levels.

“It has been leading the charge for digital transformation and is a cybersecurity market leader, both key attributes which are a great fit for our growth strategy and prompted us to acquire the company.”

Nostra – a client of Enterprise Ireland – said it is on course to reach a turnover of €30m by the end of 2022 and €100m over the next five years through organic growth and further acquisitions. It recently invested €500,000 in a new office in Parkwest and a rebranding project.

O’Loughlin said that its customers are predominately CEOs and business owners who don’t have the time to focus on IT systems and cybersecurity. The addition of Enclave will allow the company to expand its services and enable continued growth.

Enclave CEO Peter Hennessy will continue to work with the business and will focus on further development and growth at Nostra.

The deal was supported by Bank of Ireland, a key partner for Nostra since it was established 16 years ago. The company said it has provided outsourced IT services for more than 280 companies across 18 countries around the world.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.