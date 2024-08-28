Nuálach Automation opens new HQ and workshop in Co Cavan

The company was founded by Virginia, Co Cavan-native Kealan O’Connell and co-director Evan Roarke, originally from Westmeath.

Nuálach Automation has opened a new company headquarters and workshop in Virginia, Co Cavan, as it continues to expand its services and operations in Ireland.

Founded during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Nuálach provides bespoke machine build, automation consultancy and support services for Irish and international companies across the pharmaceutical, lifesciences, medical device, automotive and industrial sectors. Some of its client companies include 3M, Abbott, Medtronic and MCI.

In an announcement today (28 August), Nuálach said that the new 5,500 sq ft facility includes a custom-fitted production workshop, machine build demonstration facility and office space for the firms expanding services, operations and staff.

“This is an immensely proud day for us all here at Nuálach Automation,” said Kealan O’Connell, director and design manager. “Our new HQ investment and continued success is a testament to the commitment of our expert staff, the trust given to us by our fantastic clients and key supports and mentoring we have received from the Local Enterprise Office as we expand and grow.”

A native of Virgina, Co Cavan, O’Connell founded Nuálach with co-director and controls manager Evan Roarke, who is originally from Athlone, Co Westmeath.

“We started out supporting a small number of key multinationals in Westmeath and Cavan in production and systems automation,” said Roarke. “We quickly developed a reputation for delivering quality and performance, particular in key sectors. The strategic expansion of our team and operations is enabling us to deepen legacy client partnerships while at the same onboard new clients across Ireland and overseas.”

Councillor TP O’Reilly, Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, welcomed the investment in Virginia made in partnership with Enterprise Ireland. “[This] will enable the company to scale and develop new opportunities both in Ireland and overseas markets.”

“Both Kealan and Evan and their team in Nuálach Automation are an excellent example of an innovative and dynamic company providing high value-added jobs and thriving in Virginia,” added Eoin Doyle, chief executive of the council.

