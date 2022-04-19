Irish software company Nutritics opens Australian headquarters

Food data management software company Nutritics has been operating in the Australian market since 2017 and its new office is based in Sydney.

Irish software company Nutritics has opened a new office in Australia as part of its international expansion strategy.

The office will serve as the company’s Australian headquarters. It is located in the central business district in Sydney, catering to Nutritics’ growing customer base across the country.

Food data management software company Nutritics was founded in 2013 by brothers Damian and Ciarán O’Kelly and its Irish headquarters are located in Swords, Co Dublin.

It has had a presence in the Australian market since 2017 and now has around 500 clients in the country.

The company provides nutrition software to clients in healthcare, elite sports, food services, food manufacturing and education.

Its product offering includes recipe management, supply chain management, menu publishing, ordering, dietary management and meal planning modules. Its software is used by clients in more than 100 countries, including Starbucks, Aramark, the NHS and Manchester City FC.

The Nutritics Australia team was joined by Minister for State Hildegarde Naughton, TD, who officially opened the company’s new office in Australia.

Speaking at the opening, business development team leader for Nutritics Australia, Megan Ratcliffe, said: “The opening of our office is a testament to the increasing demand for transparency in food information to enable consumers to make more informed food choices.”

Ray Fleming, senior market adviser for Enterprise Ireland in Australia and New Zealand, said he and his team would continue to introduce the Irish business to more partners across Australia to further its network there.

In 2017, Nutritics won Emerging Company of the Year at the Technology Ireland awards. It has been expanding its operations since then and acquired UK menu publishing platform Ten Kites last July for an undisclosed amount.

