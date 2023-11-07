Palo Alto Networks to acquire browser security start-up Talon

The two companies plan to integrate their cybersecurity products to let businesses securely connect devices to ‘all applications’.

California-headquartered cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks aims to boost its services by acquiring Talon, a start-up focused on enterprise browser security.

The deal is valued at $625m, according to sources speaking to TechCrunch, but neither company has disclosed the financial details of the deal.

Talon was founded in 2021 and has developed its own browser to protect businesses from cybersecurity threats. The Tel Aviv-based start-up says its Enterprise Browser product gives businesses visibility and “tight control” over all SaaS and web applications, for multiple devices in various locations.

Palo Alto Networks plans to combine this product with its own secure access service edge (SASE) offering called Prisma SASE, which is designed to secure apps used by hybrid workforces.

Palo Alto Networks CPO Lee Klarich said integrating these two products will allow the company to securely connect “all users and devices to all applications” and apply consistent security.

“The average enterprise uses hundreds of SaaS and web applications, meaning that most work is now done primarily via the browser,” Klarich said. “Talon enables organisations to secure all work activity via an Enterprise Browser, without touching the personal usage of the device or impacting user privacy.”

Talon CEO and co-founder Ofer Ben-Noon said the acquisition is the start of another chapter for the start-up and will be a “monumental, significant leap forward”.

“Through the integration of Talon’s Enterprise Browsing Platform with Prisma SASE after closing, we will remain hyper focused on providing customers with robust, innovative solutions that strengthen security programs,” Ben-Noon said.

This is the second acquisition announcement by Palo Alto Networks within a week. The company recently announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud security start-up Dig Security.

