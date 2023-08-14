Paytrix Ireland appoints Joe Redmond as new CEO

Redmond has held executive roles in Bank of Ireland and Fexco and joins Paytrix as the company seeks to expand internationally.

UK fintech Paytrix has appointed Joe Redmond to lead its Irish operations and push expansion plans across Europe.

Redmond joins Paytrix with decades of experience in the foreign exchange (FX) and payments sector, with previous roles in the Bank of Ireland and Fexco.

In 2005, he was appointed MD of First Rate Enterprises, Bank of Ireland’s wholly owned foreign exchange subsidiary company. Redmond also played a lead executive role in the bank’s business transformation programme, which was necessitated by the global financial crisis of 2008.

In 2011, Redmond joined Fexco as a group executive and the MD of its retail foreign exchange division. During his time with the company, Redmond led seven acquisitions in the UK, including Thomas Exchange Global, which was London’s largest specialist FX player at the time.

Paytrix CEO and co-founder Aran Brown said he is “very proud” that the company has attracted someone of Redmond’s “calibre”.

“His hire underlines our commitment to achieving a gold standard in licensing and compliance,” Brown said. “Paytrix will benefit hugely from Joe’s experience in delivering an innovative, market-leading payment solution, and I cannot wait to get started working with him.”

Redmond joins Paytrix after the company completed a €16.7m Series A round earlier this year. The company chose Ireland as its EU base of operations after this fundraise and began a hiring spree to expand its operations, the Independent reported.

Redmond will set have responsibility over Paytrix Ireland across sales, marketing, commercial relationships and people. The company plans to expand globally to become a leading payment curation system.

“I am really looking forward to working with the great people I have met so far in delivering a truly innovative payments solution for our customers,” Redmond said. “We have a very exciting future in front of us as we look to develop the significant growth opportunities that are already emerging for Paytrix.”

