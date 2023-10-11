PepsiCo to expand Little Island site again with €39m investment

The global beverages giant is expanding its presence in Ireland for the second time this year, with around 100 vacancies in Cork.

PepsiCo is investing €39m in its Little Island site in Co Cork to expand manufacturing facilities for its range of global beverage products.

This investment comes just months after a €127m expansion of the manufacturing facility and its adjacent R&D hub earlier this year.

While €36.6m will be used to expand the manufacturing capacity at the Little Island site, which produces concentrate for PepsiCo portfolio brands including Pepsi, Pepsi Max, Gatorade, 7Up and Mountain Dew, another €2.4m will be used for a major solar PV installation.

Expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year, PepsiCo said the solar PV installation will generate 1820 kW and will have peak capacity to provide 100pc of the plant’s electrical demand.

Over the course of a year, the solar panels are expected to provide 22pc of the electricity required by the site.

“This latest multimillion-euro investment by PepsiCo, the second this year, reinforces its commitment to Ireland and to Cork,” said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD.

“The company’s positive impact on the Irish economy since it first established a presence here in 1974 is hugely significant.”

PepsiCo has had a presence in Ireland since 1974 and has grown significantly in that time. It opened the Little Island R&D centre more than 10 years ago. The company says it currently has approximately 100 vacancies in Cork and employs more than 1,250 people in Ireland.

“This latest investment will provide additional capacity for the markets we serve, enhance production capability and further reinforce the strong sustainability credentials of our site in Little Island,” said Brian Colgan, Little Island site director for PepsiCo.

“As we approach 50 years in Cork, we are extremely proud of this latest milestone and the benefits that will arise for Little Island and the wider Cork region.”

