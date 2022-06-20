Japanese multinational strikes deal to buy Dublin’s Pexlify

Pexlify’s 150 employees in Dublin and other locations will now join Dentsu Group’s Merkle business.

Pexlify, an IT services and Salesforce consultancy company headquartered in Ireland, is to be acquired by Japan’s Dentsu Group.

Pexlify’s operations are predominantly based in Ireland and the UK, and it has offices in Dublin, London, Frankfurt and Poland. It provides strategy, implementation and integration services to clients such as Allianz, Amazon, Bank of Ireland, Hilti and Zurich.

Under the terms of the deal, Pexlify will join Merkle, a customer experience management company within Dentsu Group’s international business. Dentsu is a Japanese multinational that provides a range of communications, media and digital services, with a presence across 145 countries.

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Pexlify, said he is delighted to be joining Merkle “to bring the benefits and opportunities it offers to our people, our clients and our partnership with Salesforce”. He added that the two companies also have similar culture and values.

Lambert will now report to Merkle’s UK CEO, Anne Stagg. Pexlify’s 150 employees will also make the transition to the Merkle team.

The acquisition of Pexlify is expected to bolster Merkle’s existing Salesforce capabilities, expanding its offering in Salesforce Commerce and Marketing Clouds and adding expertise in Salesforce Sales, Service and Experience Cloud functions.

It will also help the company scale further in the UK and Ireland for B2B and B2C clients.

Margaret Wagner, EMEA president at Merkle, said: “Pexlify provides a fantastic opportunity for Merkle to significantly extend our Salesforce services – adding scale and capability and supporting our ambitions for growth in these important markets with our key strategic partners.”

Dentsu Group already has more than 1,300 Salesforce-trained staff and more than 3,000 Salesforce certifications. It hopes its acquisition will boost its offerings in the fast-growth areas of commerce and customer experience.

