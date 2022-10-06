Pfizer appoints Deb Mangone as Ireland country manager

A Pfizer veteran with more than 20 years’ experience, Mangone has held a variety of leadership positions in the pharma company around the world.

Pharma giant Pfizer has appointed Deb Mangone as its new Ireland country manager.

Mangone’s priorities in the new role will be ensuring availability and access to innovative treatments, introducing innovations to Ireland’s healthcare and life sciences sectors, and promoting investment in areas such as medicine and vaccine research.

Mangone is a Pfizer veteran with more than 20 years’ experience at the pharma company. She began her Pfizer career in 2001 as a global sourcing manager in the US.

Since then, she has held a variety of leadership positions. She worked in New York for years, becoming senior director for worldwide business development and innovation in 2010.

In 2016, Mangone became chief of staff to Pfizer’s group president of innovative health and was then chief of staff for the company’s COO and CEO.

Prior to her new position as Ireland country manager, Mangone held the position of hospital business Europe cluster lead and was Finland country manager between 2020 and 2022.

Mangone said Pfizer’s pipeline has “never been stronger” and that the pharma giant is making significant progress in “breakthroughs that change patient’s lives”.

“It is very important that Irish citizens receive the best possible treatments without delay, and that new innovative medicines and vaccines are rapidly introduced and accessible in Ireland,” Mangone said.

“I am really looking forward to working with such a strong team and to also working closely with Pfizer’s key stakeholders so that we can deliver on our scientific breakthroughs to the people of Ireland.”

Prior to joining Pfizer, Deb worked for Kozmo.com as a senior industrial engineer, EY as an adviser and Tompkins Associates as an associate consultant. She holds degrees in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Columbia University.

At the end of 2020, Pfizer said it planned to invest around €300m in its Irish operations, creating 300 new roles at its sites in Dublin, Kildare and Cork and bringing its total headcount to around 4,000.

Last year, it then confirmed plans to start manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland in a move that would create 75 new jobs in Dublin.

Pfizer Healthcare Ireland’s CMO, Orlaith Gavan, spoke to SiliconRepublic.com last week about her current work with the pharma giant and the “next wave of scientific innovation”.

