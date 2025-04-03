Pharmaceuticals, semiconductors escape US tariffs – for now

Ireland’s pharmaceutical and semiconductor exports are exempt under last night’s US tariffs announcement, but it remains to be seen if these will be hit with subsequent regulations or tariffs.

All eyes were on the White House Rose Garden at 9pm Irish time last night (2 April) as US president Donald Trump delivered his much anticipated ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs announcement in a speech that was short on detail.

The details were subsequently released in a White House fact sheet. It clarified that some goods would not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariffs, including pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

While the 20pc EU ‘reciprocal tariffs’ announced will certainly affect individual companies and sectors, this exemption will significantly mitigate the effect on Irish exporting overall in the short term.

“While this will present challenges for a number of sectors, we anticipate that the new tariffs will result in a net overall export impact of around 2–3% in the short-term,” said Ibec’s Danny McCoy, although he did caution that the secondary impacts on world trade could not be calculated for now.

The reaction of the EU as a whole, and potential counter tariffs will of course be the next concern for the Irish government, and those sectors based in Ireland. In a livestream last night, president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen emphasised that Europe wished to resolve the issue through negotiation rather than confrontation.

“It is not too late to address concerns through negotiations,” she said. “This is why our trade commissioner, Maros Šefčovič, is permanently engaged with his US counterparts. We will work towards reducing barriers, not raising them.

“At the same time, we are prepared to respond,” she continued. “We are already finalising a first package of countermeasures in response to tariffs on steel. And we are now preparing for further countermeasures, to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail.”

The commission had already announced measures to support the steel and cars sectors, after earlier US tariffs were announced. “Now we will also convene strategic dialogues with the steel, the automotive and the pharmaceutical sector, and others will follow.”

Von der Leyen finished her livestream on a hopeful note. “Yes, we must brace for the impact that this will inevitably have. Europe has everything it needs to make it through this storm. We are in this together. And Europe will stand at the side of those directly impacted.”

McCoy called on the Irish Government to advocate for a proportionate and measured EU response, “informed by a detailed analysis of supply chains, strategic considerations and the broader implications of any retaliatory measures”.

