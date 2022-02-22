Sony reveals first look at PlayStation VR2 headset

The next-generation VR headset sees the return of some favoured features along with some essential updates.

A year after it was first announced, Sony has revealed the PlayStation VR2 headset with a complementary look for its latest console.

The black and white design of the PlayStation 5 is replicated in the new virtual reality headset, the first update for PlayStation VR gamers in more than five years.

“Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller,” said Hideaki Nishino, SVP of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Nishino added that “close attention” has been paid to the ergonomics of the VR2 headset with extensive testing to ensure its comfort for all users.

“We already had a lot of positive feedback on the ergonomics of the first PS VR headset by carefully balancing the headset weight and having a simple headband that can be adjustable, so we kept the same concept for the PS VR2 headset,” Nishino explained.

Other features borrowed from the first-generation device include the adjustable scope and the placement of the headphone jack, so users familiar with the earlier edition should find it easy to get to grips with the latest version.

There are some new features too, including a lens adjustment dial for users to optimise their view and a new built-in motor for headset feedback. The new design is also slimmer and ever so slightly lighter than the first.

A key design feature, according to senior art director Yujin Morisawa, is a vent that allows air to escape the headset. This is meant to ensure the lens won’t fog up while users play for long stints.

The complete PlayStation VR2 system from Sony has promised 4K HDR visuals, high-quality graphics rendering and enhanced tracking. Its field of view will cover 110 degrees and the headset will connect to the PlayStation 5 via a single USB-C cable, making it easy to plug and play out of the box.

Sony also revealed an updated design of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, which were first revealed back in March 2021. The hand-held controllers follow the same design language of the VR2 headset, complementing its curved edges with an orb-like circular shape.

Currently, PlayStation VR2 development kits are with game creators who are working on games and experiences that make the most of the new kit.

Sony has not yet revealed a price or release date. But after today’s reveal, these details are expected soon.

